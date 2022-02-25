B.C. COVID hospitalizations fall under 600 for the first time since mid-January

12 new deaths were reported Friday (Feb. 25), 10 were in Fraser Health

As of Friday, (Feb. 25), the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has dropped to 599 the first time hospitalizations have dropped below 600 since Jan. 14.

Of those in hospital, 96 are in intensive care. Not all people in hospital with COVID-19 are there because of the virus.

B.C. reported 12 more deaths from COVID with 10 occurring in Fraser Health and one in both Northern Health and Island Health.

In the last 24 hours, 583 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 183 in Interior Health, 138 in Fraser Health, 96 in Island Health, 91 in Vancouver Coastal Health and 75 in Northern Health.

Testing capacity has been limited in B.C. in recent weeks, however, pharmacies across the province began supplying free rapid tests for people aged 70 and over on Friday. Rapid tests have also been distributed at K-12 schools, post-secondary institutions and in remote communities.

Those who test positive using a rapid test must self-report a positive test to be counted in official statistics.

There has been one new healthcare facility outbreak at Cascade Gardens Seniors Community in Fraser Health. The outbreaks at Sunridge Place, Sluggett House and The Heights at Mt. View (Island Health) have been declared over.

On vaccinations, 93.6 per cent of eligible adults have received at least one dose, 91.1 per cent have received their second dose and 57.4 per cent have gotten their boosters.

From Feb. 17-23, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.7 per cent of cases and from Feb. 10-23 they accounted for 33.7 per cent of hospitalizations.

