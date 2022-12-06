St. Paul’s hospital in Vancouver is shown on April 29, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

St. Paul’s hospital in Vancouver is shown on April 29, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. doctors ratify new agreement that includes pay increase, more rural funding

3-year agreement includes better after-hours pay, more rural funding, shift toward primary care

B.C. doctors have ratified a new three-year physician master agreement, which promises better pay and more rural funding, among other things.

Voting on the agreement closed at midnight Monday night (Dec. 5), with 5,591 ballots cast and 95.15 per cent of them in favour.

The proposed agreement was first announced at the end of October, along with a new family physician payment model, developed by the B.C. government and Doctors of B.C. It includes a $708-million incremental cost increase by the end of year three, which will be used to fund the new payment model, more rural programs, after-hours services, enhanced physician benefits and the shift toward primary care networks.

More to come.

READ ALSO: B.C. announces long-awaited new payment model for family doctors to launch in 2023

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaDoctorsHealthcareHealthcare and Medicine

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oak Bay renter stressed out by windshield notes, parking tickets
Next story
VIDEO: Feds working to get list ‘right’ on gun control, says PM

Just Posted

Nicole Canuel says the constant battle for parking, despite being a resident of the street, is just one more irritant when considering a move out of Oak Bay, Greater Victoria and B.C. in general. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay renter stressed out by windshield notes, parking tickets

The Victoria Police Department says a woman tried to stop paramedics from providing life-saving medical care to a person experiencing an opioid overdose. (Black Press Media file photo)
Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting Victoria officer, obstructing paramedics

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake was registered off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Dec 6. (Courtesy of Earthquakes Canada)
4.6-magnitude earthquake hits off west coast of Vancouver Island

Oak Bay vocalist Stephanie Greaves rings out 2022 at the Oaks Restaurant and Grill. (Black Press File Photo)
Oak Bay rings in 2023 with a pair of musical parties