Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

B.C. drug dealer gets federal time for selling $15 flap that contained fentanyl

Milad Faud Herbert sentenced to two years plus one day in prison

A man convicted of one count of trafficking in fentanyl in Surrey has been sentenced to two years plus one day in federal prison.

The offence date was Feb. 12, 2020, near a Surrey SkyTrain station, where Herbert sold a flap of “side,” or methamphetamine, for $15 to an undercover cop. The court heard the sample analyzed by Health Canada contained fentanyl.

Justice Kenneth Ball, in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, also ordered for Milad Faud Herbert a mandatory 10-year firearms weapons ban and ordered him to provide a DNA sample to the government.

“Fentanyl has been described as a scourge on our civilization,” Ball said in his reasons for sentence. “One of the aggravating factors in this case was that apparently Mr. Herbert did not know what he was selling. This is because he was represented the substance he was selling as methamphetamine. If someone had used it as methamphetamine, they would likely be dead today, given that the ingestion of a very small amount of fentanyl can be fatal.

“Mr. Herbert does not need to be here again,” Ball said. “There are all kinds of positive things he can do with his life and I hope he will do them.”

READ ALSO: Decriminalization of hard drugs puts B.C. in small, select group of jurisdictions

READ ALSO: 2.5-gram threshold for decriminalized drugs ‘a floor not a ceiling,’ B.C. minister pledges

READ ALSO: For decriminalization to save lives, users need to be able to carry more drugs: B.C. advocates


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Criminal JusticefentanylSurrey

Previous story
Dutch digital investigator testifies at B.C.’s Amanda Todd harassment trial
Next story
Federal report shows the impact of warming oceans on B.C. coast

Just Posted

The Sooke Fine Arts Show returns to live attendance July 22 to Aug. 1 at SEAPARC Leisure Complex. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sponsors continue partnership with Sooke Fine Arts Society

CRD vice chair Rebecca Mersereau, left, awards Tahlia Cook the inaugural Nils Jensen Memorial Bursary Award alongside the late mayor’s son Nicholas Jensen and widow Jean Thomas. (Courtesy CRD)
Environment, water security at the heart of Nils Jensen memorial bursary

St. Michaels University School student Dave Duru hopes to study medicine at Cambridge University in the U.K., which has accepted him into its direct-entry medicine program. (Courtesy SMUS)
Cambridge calls to highly touted St. Michaels University student from Saanich

A roughly 15-metre oak tree, pictured here along the 800-block of Oliver Street, toppled on the rainy evening of Thursday, June 9, and took residential power lines and clear access along this pathway from St. Patrick Street with it. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Fallen 50-foot Oak Bay oak tree downs residential electric line, impedes path