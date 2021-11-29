A sign showing limits on consumer gasoline purchases is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A sign showing limits on consumer gasoline purchases is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. extends gas rationing, state of emergency until Dec. 14 as storms continue

Limit of 30 litres per gas station visit applies to southwest B.C.

The province is extending its gasoline rationing measures in the southwest region of B.C. until Dec. 14.

The state of emergency will remain until that time as well.

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said that retailers and motorists have cooperated with the gas rationing measures, which set limits at 30 litres per visit.

Ralston said that fuel has come to B.C. via barge from the south and from the east via trains while the Trans Mountain pipeline remains down.

The pipeline has been shut off since Nov. 14 and Ralston said that it’s unclear how this week’s incoming storm will affect that piece of infrastructure.

The fuel restrictions apply only to non-essential and non-commercial motorists; commercial operators can continue to fill up without restrictions, typically using card-lock gas stations.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Rollover crash impacting southbound traffic on Pat Bay Highway in Saanich

Just Posted

Emergency crews on scene at a crash on the Pat Bay Highway near Vanalman Avenue in Saanich Nov. 29. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)
Rollover crash impacting southbound traffic on Pat Bay Highway in Saanich

Passengers wait at a ticket counter at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo’s airport, Monday Nov. 29, 2021. The World Health Organisation urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concern over the new omicron variant. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Victoria athletes stranded in South Africa due to Omicron variant travel restrictions

A dead great horned owl found outside of the Ministry of Environment sparked more calls to permanently ban rodenticides. (Photo courtesy of Deanna Pfeifer)
Saanich owl advocate calls for permanent rodenticide ban after collecting another dead bird

Officers with the West Shore RCMP check tire types and tread depths on Nov. 25 in Langford. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP issues 8 warnings over winter tires on Langford roadway