B.C. Premier David Eby speaks after being sworn in as the province’s 37th premier during a ceremony at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Premier David Eby will appoint a new cabinet today in a move pundits are saying will be a blend of old and new faces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. finance minister replaced in Premier David Eby’s cabinet shuffle

Former forests minister Katrine Conroy will take over finance portfolio from Selina Robinson

British Columbia Premier David Eby has upended his cabinet, bringing in new faces from the backbench and replacing senior cabinet ministers, including finance minister Selina Robinson.

Katrine Conroy, the former forests minister, will take over the finance portfolio.

Robinson announced just last month that the government had a surplus windfall of $5.7 billion dollars, allowing Eby to spend on his priorities of housing, health care and public safety.

Ravi Kahlon, who was co-chair of Eby’s leadership campaign, will take on the new Housing Ministry.

Rachna Singh, a former Parliamentary secretary, is the education minister, while Bowinn Ma has been elevated to emergency management and climate readiness.

The new minister of agriculture is Pam Alexis, while George Heyman, Mitzi Dean and Harry Bains keep their jobs in Environment, children and family development, and Labour.

