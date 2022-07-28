Marine debris. (NOAA Coral Reef Ecosystem Project/contributed photo.)

Marine debris. (NOAA Coral Reef Ecosystem Project/contributed photo.)

B.C. funds new coastal cleanup projects to remove ocean plastic, derelict vessels

$3.8M in funds will create 440 jobs and clean up to 1,000 kilometres of shoreline

B.C. is investing $3.8 million that will fund projects to clean plastic pollution and marine debris from coastal waters.

Environment minister George Heyman said the funds will go toward multiple projects on Vancouver Island, the Sea-to-Sky region and Haida Gwaii.

“It’s great news for our coast. It’s great news for British Columbia. It’s great news for our environment,” Heyman said.

Projects will be run by the Coastal Restoration Society, the Ocean Legacy Foundation, and the Misty Isles Economic Development Society in partnership with the Haida Nation.

The initiatives will focus on cleaning up shorelines and removing derelict vessels from waterways. The work is anticipated to create 440 jobs and clean as much as 1,000 kilometres of shoreline.

Funding is part of the province’s Clean Coast, Clean Waters Initiative. Since 2020, the initiative has removed more than 1,000 tonnes of debris, including more than 250 tonnes of derelict vessels (86 vessels), which is equivalent to the weight of 300 orcas. An estimated 4,000 kilometers of shoreline have been cleaned and 65 per cent of the material has been recycled.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victims of Langley shooting spree identified
Next story
Canada’s top doc encourages safe sex, fewer partners to prevent spread of monkeypox

Just Posted

Conservation officer Peter Pauwels recently retired after 30 years of service, the vast majority of which was spent working in the Capital Region and southern Vancouver Island. (Courtesy Peter Pauwels)
The inconvenient truths about black bears in Greater Victoria

The West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP searching for morning flasher in Metchosin

Jeff Buziak, father of Lindsay Buziak, who was murdered in 2008 in Saanich, has hired a private investigation and research firm to help move the case forward. (Black Press file photo)
Father of murder victim Lindsay Buziak hires investigators to look into Saanich case

Aerial photo of the Victoria International Airport land proposed for the TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel. (Courtesy Kothari Group)
Marriott hotel proposal announced for Victoria International Airport land in Sidney