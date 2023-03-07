Creston RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating Chad Meszarosi who is wanted on 32 separate charges. (RCMP handout photo)

Creston RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating Chad Meszarosi who is wanted on 32 separate charges. (RCMP handout photo)

B.C. man wanted on 32 charges, including escape, assault and theft

Chad Meszarosi was lasted spotted in the Central Kootenays

A search remains ongoing for a man wanted on 32 different charges, according to Creston RCMP.

Police say Chad Meszarosi, 38, is wanted for a wide range of charges that include breach of release order, aggravated assault, assault, firearms offences, uttering threats, driving while prohibited, escape from lawful custody, possessing weapons for dangerous purpose, mischief, forcible confinement, break and enter and theft.

“The arrest of Chad Meszarosi is a top priority for the Creston Detachment,” said S/Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP Detachment Commander.

“The public would be well-served to have Meszarosi back in police custody. We are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Meszarosi. If he is spotted, or his whereabouts are known, please contact the Creston RCMP immediately.”

Chad Meszarosi is described as a Caucasian male standing at five foot nine (175cm), and approximately 180 pounds. He has a stocky build, who is unshaven with brown hair, according to a police description.

Meszarosi was last spotted in the Central Kootenays but is known to travel throughout the Interior of BC.

He was last arrested in December, following investigation into a Creston break and enter at a local business.

According to B.C.’s court record system, Meszarosi has 48 criminal files, dating back to 2003.

If anyone spots Meszarosi, do not approach, and call 911 immediately. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

Creston ValleycrimeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. man fined $7,500 for keeping bear cub in a cage

Just Posted

Saanich sisters Myla (left) and Leila Bui hope to enjoy bike rides together again as the family uses an online platform to fund, or win, an adaptive bike for Leila who requires a wheelchair. (1001 cranes 1 Wish/Facebook)
Vote now to get Saanich teen traumatically injured by driver back on a bike

The Red Barn Market will begin construction on its eight location this spring. (Photo courtesy of The Red Barn Market)
Red Barn Market to open its largest store with North Saanich location

Parts of the Colquitz River in Saanich have been hit by fuel spills in the past, like this one in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Dorothy Chambers for Black Press Media)
Saanich river hit by fuel spill thanks to ‘hole’ in resident’s tank

Driver CJ Mennen and Dick Midgley at Daytona International Speedway for the ARCA race in 2002. (Courtesy of Michael MacKenzie)
Langford track legend Dick Midgley inducted into Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame