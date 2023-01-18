THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

B.C. Mounties investigate criminal claims against tribal police officer

Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service serves 10 tribes near Lilloet

A British Columbia First Nation police service says RCMP are investigating allegations of criminal conduct involving one of its members.

The Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service says in a statement that it became aware of alleged activities involving the member in December.

Because those allegations were reported to have occurred outside its jurisdiction, the service says it reported the claims to RCMP, which has confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

The statement says the department takes any allegations of criminal wrongdoing by an employee very seriously and it has taken measures to ensure a full and fair investigation.

The service doesn’t detail the allegations against its member, but says the officer is on administrative leave while the investigation is underway, and anyone affected should contact Whistler-Pemberton RCMP Victim Services.

The service polices 10 member reserves in the southern Interior in Indigenous communities including Lillooet, Seton Lake, Lil’wat and Cayoose Creek.

IndigenousLaw and justicePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Thin blue line cannot be worn by on-duty Vancouver police officers, department decides
Next story
Trina Hunt’s death remains unsolved 2 years later; IHIT renews appeal for public’s help

Just Posted

A group fishing off Greater Victoria had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a trio of young orcas on Jan. 17. (Courtesy Craig Twidale)
VIDEO: Young orcas caught showboating off Greater Victoria

Shawn Driver, the owner of Driver Enterprises, has been found in violation of District of Sooke bylaws by the BC Supreme Court. (Sooke News Mirror files)
Court rules Sooke business violated local bylaws

The Victoria Police department will seek a 9.55 per cent increase to its budget in 2023, which would be a bump of just over $6 million. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police board proposes 9.55% budget hike

CSL Tecumseh moved into Pier B on Jan. 17 at Ogden Point in the Breakwater District. (Greater Victoria Harbour Authority/Twitter)
Bustling Victoria breakwater sees ships on the move with a break-in reported