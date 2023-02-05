June 21, 2021 - The front of the BC Legislature’s Parliament building designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Don Denton photograph

June 21, 2021 - The front of the BC Legislature’s Parliament building designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Don Denton photograph

B.C. NDP expects to table more than 2 dozen new bills in spring legislature sitting

B.C. politicians return to the legislature Monday for the spring sitting

A refreshed housing plan and health care, public safety, environment and cost-of-living initiatives will be the focus of the British Columbia New Democrat government’s political agenda over the coming months, says house leader Ravi Kahlon.

B.C. politicians return to the legislature Monday for the spring sitting, starting with a throne speech laying out the government’s goals for the months ahead, followed by the tabling of the province’s budget at the end of this month.

“You are going to see a focus on health care,” said Kahlon in an interview. “You are going to see a focus on public safety. There’ll be, I think, a clear, important focus on cost of living and environment and balancing the environment and the economy.”

The government is planning to introduce more than two dozen pieces of legislation during the session, which is set to conclude in May, he said.

Opposition Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon said he’s been travelling the province and wherever he goes people are expressing frustration with what he called the NDP government’s lack of action on health and public safety.

“You know, whether it’s health care, whether it’s public safety, housing or affordability, there’s a massive gap between what they promised and what their press releases say, and the outcomes people see,” said Falcon.

He said Premier David Eby’s plan for his first 100 days in office amounted to “just making announcements.”

Eby, who replaced former premier John Horgan late last year, has introduced initiatives to bring more health-care workers to B.C., increase police officers in rural communities and pass housing legislation to speed up development and create more rental spaces.

“This session you’ll also see a refreshed housing plan that will lay out key initiatives that we are going to be taking in the coming year and years ahead to address the housing crisis,” said Kahlon, who is minister of housing.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau said the party will press the government to deliver programs and policies that help people.

“We are going to be bringing forward big ideas and action plans that are oriented to how do we deliver well-being,” she said.

Furstenau also said the Greens do not want to be caught off guard as they were in 2020 by the possibility of a snap election.

The Greens have already started to nominate candidates in advance of the scheduled fall 2024 vote to ensure they are ready to go whenever an election is called.

Horgan called an early election in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and won an NDP majority, after three years of minority rule.

Kahlon said the NDP has no plans for an early election.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Investors made up 20 to 30% of homeowners in some provinces: Statistics Canada

Just Posted

Some roads will be closed in downtown Victoria for the throne speech. (Black Press Media file photo)
Road closures scheduled in downtown Victoria during throne speech

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer reaches a boat right before a giant wave rolled the craft at the mouth of the Columbia River in Oregon on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The newly minted Coast Guard rescue swimmer saved the life of a man who was piloting the yacht. (AET1 Kyle Turcotte/U.S Coast Guard Pacific Northwest via AP)
Victoria man rescued by U.S. Coast Guard wanted in bizarre fish incident at ‘Goonies’ house

Olympic medalist in swimming and former world record holder Elaine Tanner nicknamed “Mighty Mouse”, was awarded the Service Medal in 1969. The government renamed the medal to the Order of Canada medal in 1972. She’s photographed in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Elaine Tanner, 1960s swimming superstar, cherishes rare medal that Canada wanted back

Tion McLeish of the Vikes cross-country team will represent Team Canada at the world championships in Australia on Feb. 19. (Courtesy of the UVic Vikes)
UVic cross-country rookies to run at world championships this month

Pop-up banner image