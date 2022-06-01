An estimated 1,000 people in B.C. are deafblind, according to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind. (Pixabay photo)

An estimated 1,000 people in B.C. are deafblind, according to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind. (Pixabay photo)

B.C. pledges $740,000 to help bolster deafblind community

Intervenor funding expected to help deafblind individuals stay connected in their communities

To mark Deafblind Awareness Month in the province, B.C. has announced $740,000 in funding to help bolster the Canadian National Institute for the Blind’s support staff, acting as the eyes and ears for their clients.

The specially-trained workers, called intervenors, provide one-on-one service to individuals living with deafblindness, which is both sight and hearing loss.

An intervenor’s responsibilities vary greatly based on the needs of their clients, and can include day-to-day tasks such as banking, shopping and helping attend appointments.

While they share some similarities with other disability support workers, such as sign-language interpreters, intervenors may be required to assist with more daily functions.

“Intervenor services are not just nice to have, but are imperative to the well-being of people who are deafblind,” said Sherry Grabowski, vice-president of CNIB Deafblind Community Services.

Dan Coulter, parliamentary secretary for accessibility, said that while Deafblind Awareness Month is a time for celebration and recognition of the contributions made by members of the community, it is also a time to critically reflect on accessibility issues in B.C.

There are an estimated 1,000 people in B.C. who are deafblind, according to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, and roughly 450,000 people across Canada.

B.C. joins Ontario and Saskatchewan in providing dedicated funding to the Deafblind Community Services branch of the Canadian National Institute for the Blind.

RELATED: Textured mats at B.C. intersections guide pedestrians with visual impairments

RELATED: Blind B.C. man learns to trust new four-legged partner

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC government

Previous story
Stroke month aims to close gaps in medical treatment
Next story
Liberals pressed on whether B.C. drug decriminalization could pave way nationally

Just Posted

Team Wee Free Men in the 2019 Race To Alaska (Photo by Drew Malcolm/Race to Alaska)
VIDEO: 6 south Island teams tackle human-powered sailing Race to Alaska

Some of the remaining unclaimed artwork seized from a closed art gallery in Oak Bay in April by Saanich police during their investigation into potential fraud and other activities. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
200 pieces still unclaimed after seizure from Oak Bay art gallery in April

Toss the Boss returns to WildPlay Nanaimo’s Bungy Bridge this September to get businesses fundraising tens of thousands of dollars for the Nanaimo and Victoria brain injury societies. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria brain injury fundraiser lets employees ‘drop their boss’ 46 metres in Nanaimo

Saanich resident Mary Gresham, left, and husband Ray received a random act of kindness May 24 when Gresham fell ill in a Mount Douglas Park washroom and her husband couldn’t drive the car. (Courtesy of Gwen Patterson)
‘Angel in disguise’: Saanich woman looks for mystery Good Samaritan after medical incident