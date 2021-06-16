A woman wears a vaccinated sticker after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A woman wears a vaccinated sticker after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. ranks among highest in world in COVID-19 first-dose shots: health officials

More than 76% of eligible people have received their 1st shot

British Columbia health officials say the province ranks among the highest in the world in the number of people who have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release, they say more than 76 per cent of eligible people have received their first shot while 710,847 people have had their second.

Health officials say a number of locations are offering extended hours and mobile clinics so more people can get immunized.

British Columbia entered step two of its four-step reopening plan Tuesday by allowing outdoor personal gatherings of up to 50 people, opening recreational travel across health regions and loosening other restrictions.

