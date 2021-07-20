Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. reaches 80% COVID-19 vaccination starts for 12 and older

76 new cases reported Tuesday, no deaths or outbreaks

B.C. public health teams reached a milestone Tuesday with 80 per cent of all eligible people aged 12 and up getting at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and recorded another day without deaths or new outbreaks in senior care homes.

The health ministry reported 76 new cases for July 20, up from between 40 and 60 over the previous three days. There are 695 active cases in the province, up from 653 on Monday, 50 in hospital, up one in the past 24 hours, and 12 in intensive care, the same as the past two days.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfire season, preparing for potential ‘mass evacuation’

Just Posted

Chambers of commerce from across B.C. have endorsed a plan to tackle key social and economic factors impacting cities, which they say will also support businesses attempting to recover from the pandemic. (Photo courtesy of Build Back Victoria)
B.C. chambers endorse pandemic-recovery blueprint for cities

A five-vehicle crash is delaying traffic on Sooke Road this afternoon. (Sooke News Mirror)
Five-vehicle crash delaying traffic near Sooke

Some of the more than 400 people arrested at Fairy Creek Watershed blockades may face criminal charges. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Fairy Creek logging protesters may face criminal charges

Oak Bay police were kept busy with errant motorists last week. (Black Press file photo)
Oak Bay police lay heavy penalties on impaired drivers