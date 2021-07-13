Fraser Health nurse draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Fraser Health nurse draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. reaches 80% of adult COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday

New daily infections stay low, 33 more Tuesday

B.C. public health teams have reached more than 80 per cent of eligible adults with at least one COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday, as they recorded the fifth straight day with no deaths attributed to the pandemic.

The province has also gone five days with all senior care homes free of COVID-19 outbreaks, as the health ministry prepares to ease restrictions of visitors to residents next week. Infection protocols continue in areas of three B.C. hospitals, Royal Inland in Kamloops, Eagle Ridge in Port Moody and Laurel Place at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

B.C. recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases for July 13, with known active cases at 639, down from 658 on Monday. There are 66 people in hospital with coronavirus-related illness, 14 in intensive care, the same as Monday, the health ministry said in its latest daily COVID-19 status report.

By region, the new and active cases for July 13 are:

• 10 new cases in Fraser Health, 172 active

• five new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 254 active

• 13 new cases in Interior Health, 155 active

• one new case in Northern Health, 27 active

• three new cases in Island Health, 23 active

• one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada, eight active

RELATED: Caution urged on COVID-19 vaccination disclosure

RELATED: Developed countries urged to donate more vaccines

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Stop signs are for cyclists too, say Oak Bay police

Just Posted

RCMP officers remove protesters who had locked themselves to a forestry road gate near Honeymoon Bay on Monday, July 12. (Submitted)
Old-growth protesters, loggers clash near Honeymoon Bay

Three Vikes field hockey players, including Anna Mollenhauer who is pictured here, will represent Canada at 2021 Junior Pan American Cup in Chile. (APShutter.com photo)
Three University of Victoria field hockey players will represent Canada at Junior Pan American Cup

Saanich fire crews responded to a gas leak near the intersection of Shelbourne Street and Stockton Crescent. (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)
UPDATE: Traffic no longer being rerouted after earlier gas leak in Saanich

Sooke Stealers U14 girls fastball team celebrating their gold medal win at the provincial championships in Abbotsford, July 11. (Contributed/Dawn Riddell)
Sooke Stealers fastball win gold at provincials