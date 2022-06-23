B.C. records slight drop in COVID hospitalizations, new admissions on the decline

The number of hospitalizations is down by three from last week

B.C. is reporting 273 people currently in hospital with COVID-19, 28 of whom are in intensive care.

The number of hospitalizations is down by three from last week. Not everyone in hospital with COVID-19 is there because of complications from the virus.

According to the latest BCCDC data, there are 642 new cases reported and 12,215 tests have been performed for the week of June 18. That’s down from the 726 cases recorded for the week of June 5 – 11 and even further from the week of May 29 – June 4 where 894 cases were recorded.

Testing and case numbers are not reflective of those recorded on rapid antigen tests.

Hospital admissions are also on the decline with 156 admissions for the week of June 12 – 18 compared to 220 the week before. The number of hospital admissions will likely be corrected upwards in future weeks, as the number originally reported for June 5 – 11 was 189.

The weekly reports from the BCCDC track COVID-19 deaths on a basis of “all-cause mortality”, meaning anyone who dies within 30-days of a positive COVID-19 test is considered to have died from the virus. The province has said that the statistics are likely to be over-counted and data would be retroactively corrected, however, the data is often updated to a higher number.

For the week of June 12 – 18, 26 people died. For the week of June 5 – 11, the BCCDC originally reported 50 deaths, but the latest report shows the number has now increased to 61.

READ MORE: COVID data void in Canada could hamper understanding of lingering impact: experts

@SchislerCole

cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirus