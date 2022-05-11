Prices for gasoline are reaching higher numbers each week and Peace Arch residents are seeking a solution (File photo/Darryl Dyck)

Prices for gasoline are reaching higher numbers each week and Peace Arch residents are seeking a solution (File photo/Darryl Dyck)

B.C. residents crossing border in search of more affordable fuel

Shell gas station in Blaine is seeing more Canadian customers daily

Canadian residents are heading across the U.S. border in growing numbers in an effort to save their wallets from the ever-increasing gas prices in the Lower Mainland.

The cost to put gasoline in the tank has been hitting record-high prices over the last several weeks.

Meanwhile, prices to fill-up in Blaine, Wash. are around $4.86 per gallon, which is $1.635 per litre after conversion to Canadian dollars. By comparison, gas prices throughout South Surrey and White Rock were as high as $2.20 per litre on Wednesday morning (May 11).

The Shell Gas Station, located at 360 D St. in Blaine has been seeing “a lot more traffic of customers coming out of B.C.” in recent weeks, taking advantage of the lower gas prices, Guri Gill, the station’s co-owner, said.

READ MORE: Surging gas prices compound inflation’s toll on Canadians, hurt consumer sentiment

web signature

gas prices

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Early morning assault in front of Saanich home sends man to hospital
Next story
Live camera captures first Stanley Park blue heron chicks of 2022

Just Posted

Saanich police are investigating an assault on Santa Anita Avenue that happened at around 1 a.m. May 11. (Black Press Media file photo)
Early morning assault in front of Saanich home sends man to hospital

The Great Canadian Beer Festival returns to Royal Athletic Park Sept. 9 and 10. (Victoria Beer Society/Facebook)
Great Canadian Beer Week back on tap for Victoria park

The Walk to End Violence returns to Victoria Thursday as part of the Moose Hide Campaign’s day of activities aimed at addressing violence against women and children. (Courtesy of the Moose Hide Campaign)
Walk to End Violence Against Women and Children returns to Victoria Thursday

Host and comic Steve Patterson, flanked by comics Derek Seguin and Erica Sigurdson, brings the hilarious spontaneity of The Debaters Live on Tour to the Royal Theatre on May 13. (Photos, from left, by Joep Hovens, John Hryniuk and courtesy Erica Sigurdson)
The Debaters offers Victoria audience a fun escape from the day’s news