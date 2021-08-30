B.C.’s COVID-19 infections total 1,853 over weekend

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix add their messages of thanks to staff on a bulletin board at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Victoria, Aug. 3, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. public health teams reported 769 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Saturday, 581 more on Sunday and 503 on Monday, with seven additional deaths attributed to the coronavirus pandemic over the three days.

The new case rate is down from the recent high mark of 867 on Friday, as the province has reinstated indoor mask requirements and gets set to impose a vaccine card access for restaurants, bars, casinos and other non-essential indoor gatherings starting Sept. 13.

The highest number of new cases and three of the weekend deaths were recorded in the Interior Health region, which has been the hot spot for new Delta variant infections in recent weeks, particularly in the Central Okanagan. There were two deaths on Vancouver Island and one each in the Fraser and Northern health regions.

There have also been four new health care facility outbreaks, at Chilliwack General Hospital, Fort St. John Hospital, Rose Woods Village in Trail, and Sunset Lodge in Esquimalt, which has recorded 22 infections in the worst senior home outbreak in B.C. for months.

There are 176 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of Aug. 30, up from 159 on Friday, and 91 in intensive care, up from 84 on Friday. From Aug. 13 to 26, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 81.7 per cent of new cases and 85.8 per cent of hospitalizations, the health ministry said in its Aug. 30 update.

The new and active cases by region for Aug. 28-30 are:

• 531 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,371 active

• 295 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,076 active

• 707 new cases in Interior Health, 2,424 active

• 142 new cases in Northern Health, 453 active

• 178 new cases in Island Health, 587 active

