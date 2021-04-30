B.C.’s COVID-19 road checks won’t require travel documents

B.C. is beginning enforcement checks of its COVID-19 non-essential travel restrictions, with police checking highway and ferry routes in and out of the Lower Mainland and and emphasis on education, rather than assessing fines.

Police may ask drivers for a name, address and driver’s licence but “documentation regarding travel will not be required, and passengers will also not be asked to provide this information,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Friday. The latest order imposes fines for non-essential travel between the Lower Mainland, B.C. Interior and Vancouver Island.

Road checks will focus on Highway 1 out of Hope to the three B.C. Interior highways, and ferry routes to Vancouver Island. Beyond that, the public health advisory to stay local within the three areas is in effect, and it’s working on a voluntary basis, Farnworth said. The regional travel order continue to May 25.

more to come…

BC legislatureBC politicsCoronavirus