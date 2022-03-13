B.C. safety advisory issued about installer of furnaces, cooling systems and water heaters

A safety notice has been issued about Michael James Fader and Fader Industries, a Langley-based installer of furnaces, cooling systems and water heaters.

Technical Safety BC is advising homeowners, businesses, building and strata managers — particularly in the Lower Mainland, on Vancouver Island, and in the Okanagan — to consult their records to see if they have had gas or electrical work performed by Fader or Fader Industries and contact Technical Safety BC if they have any safety concerns.

“It is also possible that Mr. Fader has performed work in other areas in BC,” the notice said.

“While Mr. Fader is not currently authorized to perform regulated gas or electrical work in BC and does not hold a licence to do regulated work in either of these areas, he has conducted installations and repairs without a permit,” the notice said.

“Significant hazards have resulted from some of Mr. Fader’s work and those risks may have posed serious and sometimes severe safety risks to the public.”

Anyone with any information regarding work carried out by Fader or Fader Industries is asked to contact Technical Safety B.C. website or calling 1-866-566-7233.

On Saturday, March 12, Langley Advance Times reached out to Fader Industries, asking if the business had any comment to make about the advisory.

“Yes we have and not true,” was the emailed response.

A Fader Facebook page said the company serves Langley, Victoria and Penticton.

Technical Safety BC describes itself as “an independent, not-for-profit organization with a commitment to fostering safety by regulating technical products, equipment, systems, and railways.”

Previous known as the BC Safety Authority, Technical Safety BC is an independent, self-funded organization that oversees the safe installation and operation of technical systems and equipment across the province.

In addition to issuing permits, licences and certificates, it works with industry to reduce safety risks through assessment, education and outreach, enforcement, and research.

