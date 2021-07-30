Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. sees 243 COVID-19 cases Friday as infections keep rising

Interior, Fraser Health seeing faster spread of virus

B.C. public health teams identified 243 more COVID-19 cases Friday, up from 204 Thursday and continuing a steady increase centred on an outbreak in the Central Okanagan.

Serious illness remains low from the latest surge in coronavirus infections, with 47 people in hospital, down from 51 on Thursday, and 16 in intensive care, down from 20 in the past 24 hours. There were no additional deaths or health care outbreaks in the 24 hours up to July 30.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Friday that B.C. has no intention of following Alberta’s lead in ending contact tracing and isolation for people exposed to the virus. The province declared a regional outbreak in the Central Okanagan this week, and reimposed the public health order for masks to be worn in indoor public spaces in Kelowna and surrounding communities.

New infections and active cases by region:

• 56 new cases in Fraser Health, 277 active

• 32 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 160 active

• 131 new cases in Interior Health, 693 active

• 9 new cases in Northern Health, 25 active

• 13 new cases in Island Health, 65 active

• 2 new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, 8 active

RELATED: UK leaves Canada off list of vaccine exemptions

RELATED: Alberta plans to end isolation for infected people

As of Friday, July 30, 81.1% (3.7 million) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 64% have received their second dose. Health authorities are hosting walk-in vaccination clinics around the province. The full list is here.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
