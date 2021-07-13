Premier John Horgan talks about the transit announcement at Surrey City Hall in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, July 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier John Horgan talks about the transit announcement at Surrey City Hall in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, July 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. to ‘entertain’ hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup in Vancouver: premier

Hosting international event after pandemic could help put Vancouver back on the map, Horgan says

British Columbia’s premier says the province is prepared to “entertain” the possibility of hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup games in Vancouver.

Premier John Horgan told a news conference that Montreal’s decision to step away from its candidacy as a host city has created an opportunity for Vancouver.

Montreal’s decision leaves Edmonton and Toronto as the only Canadian cities bidding to host games during the tournament, which is to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Horgan says he has been in contact with FIFA representatives in Canada and indicated that if the price tag is as high as it was last time British Columbia was considering a bid, it would still be “rich” for the provincial government.

However, he says a lot has changed since 2018, when the NDP had just taken power and was reviewing the fiscal situation as a minority government.

He says after the COVID-19 pandemic that has battered the tourism industry, the prospect of hosting the international event is not only appealing to passionate soccer fans but also to those who want to reintroduce Vancouver to the world.

“The prospect of inviting the world to Vancouver in 2026 all of a sudden takes on a whole new meaning,” Horgan said on Tuesday.

“We’re prepared to entertain those discussions and see where we go.”

Montreal said in a statement last week that it would pull its bid after the Quebec government withdrew its support, citing cost overruns.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

John HorgansoccerWorld Cup

Previous story
Fisherman reels in 5-foot shark near Nanaimo
Next story
Trudeau defends Canada’s early response to COVID-19 but admits room for improvement

Just Posted

Kings Park borders three municipalities – Saanich, Oak Bay, and Victoria. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)
City of Victoria ready to donate $250,000 to Kings Road green space project

Margaret Lidkea shows the crow garlic volunteers will start to weed out of Uplands Park. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Crow garlic flies in Oak Bay’s Uplands Park

RCMP officers remove protesters who had locked themselves to a forestry road gate near Honeymoon Bay on Monday, July 12. (Submitted)
Old-growth protesters, loggers clash near Honeymoon Bay

Three Vikes field hockey players, including Anna Mollenhauer who is pictured here, will represent Canada at 2021 Junior Pan American Cup in Chile. (APShutter.com photo)
Three University of Victoria field hockey players will represent Canada at Junior Pan American Cup