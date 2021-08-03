People sing and drum at a memorial outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People sing and drum at a memorial outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. to mark Sept. 30 as day of commemoration for residential school victims, survivors

Sept. 30 has been made a federal holiday

Sept. 30 will be marked as a day of commemoration for the Indigenous children forced into residential schools, the B.C. government announced on Tuesday (Aug. 3).

In a news release, the province said that while usually Sept. 30 is marked with Orange Shirt Day each year, the events of the past two months have led the province to expand the day.

“Over the last two months Canadians have been coming to terms with what survivors of residential schools have always known. Indigenous peoples are bringing to light the true history of this country and the atrocities of the residential school system,” Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Ranking and Finance Minister Selina Robinson said in a joint statement.

Orange Shirt Day was started by Phyllis Webstad, who is Northern Secwpemc from the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation, and attended a residential school as a child. On her first day, the residential school took away Webstad’s brand new orange shirt.

“The color orange has always reminded me of that and how my feelings didn’t matter, how no one cared and how I felt like I was worth nothing. All of us little children were crying and no one cared,” Webstad said in a statement on the Orange Shirt Day website.

In June, the federal government declared that Sept. 30 would become a new annual statutory day to commemorate the history and ongoing trauma caused by residential schools. That move came after 215 unmarked graves were discovered on the grounds of the former Kamloops residential school. Since then, more than a thousand other graves have been discovered at former residential schools in Canada, including more in the B.C. Kootenays and on Vancouver Island.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousIndigenous reconcilliation

Previous story
Saanich police find 10 replica firearms and a variety of drugs during traffic stop
Next story
B.C. offers $1,200 to wildfire evacuees out more than 10 days

Just Posted

A photo of the 10 replica firearms found in a vehicle during a traffic stop by Saanich police. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Saanich police find 10 replica firearms and a variety of drugs during traffic stop

The federal government has provided the Pauquachin First Nation with more than $41 million in compensation for the historical wrong of Canada brokering a deal that caused the Indigenous community to become inaccessible by land. Pictured is the minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Saanich Peninsula’s Pauquachin First Nation receives $41 million from feds for road closure deal

The B.C. Ferries terminal at Tsawwassen. (Black Press file photo)
Ferry-goers stranded between Tsawwassen, Salt Spring and Pender Islands on B.C. Day

The Salish Bear Totem was removed from the Malahat Summit on July 31 after it was burned in a deliberate act on July 2. (Submitted)
Malahat totem pole removed for refurbishment following July 2 arson