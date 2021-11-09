BC Transit is offering free bus services for military personnel and veterans on Remembrance Day. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. transportation agencies offer free Remembrance Day services for veterans, military personnel

Veterans and other service members will have free access to BC Ferries, BC Transit, and Translink

BC Transit, BC Ferries and Translink will provide free services for those who have served on Remembrance Day.

Those eligible for free BC Transit service on buses and handyDART include active and retired military personnel, as well as cadets and those carrying army, navy or air force association cards.

BC Ferries will offer free services to travellers with official Canadian military identification or donning uniform, as well as seniors with proof of age. However, this does not apply to Inside Passage, Haida Gwaii and Central Coast Connector routes.

Translink will offer free transit on their services for members of the military listed above as well as members of police, fire and ambulance departments and coast guard with valid uniforms, badges, military ID or records of service. One gate at Seabus and SkyTrain stations will be left open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 11, and eligible riders will not be required to tap their Compass card there or while boarding busses. West Coast Express will not be in service on Nov. 11, however, as TransLink will operate on its holiday service schedule.

At 11 a.m., BC Ferries will observe a two-minute moment of silence across its ferries and terminals. BC Transit bus drivers will also be supported in their choice to stop their bus and observe a traditional minute of silence.

“The three transportation agencies hope this service provides those that served our country a transportation option to recognize Remembrance Day events in their region,” said the agencies in a press release.

