The out of control Sparks Lake fire burning forests on June 30, 2021. BC WILDFIRE SERVICE

The out of control Sparks Lake fire burning forests on June 30, 2021. BC WILDFIRE SERVICE

In 2021, wildfires in B.C. have burned more land than all of P.E.I.

Largest individual wildfires are bigger than some entire nations

Wildfires in British Columbia in 2021 have consumed more land than the entire area of Prince Edward Island.

According to statistics from the B.C. Wildfire Service, as of Aug. 5, wildfires had destroyed 583,246 hectares, or 5,832 square kilometres. That is bigger than the entire area of Prince Edward Island, at 5,660 square kilometres.

READ ALSO: Damage estimate for fire-razed Lytton reaches $78 million

READ ALSO: Surge in wildfire evacuees keeps Vernon emergency centre open late

In addition, some of the individual fires now burning are larger than some entire nations.

By Aug. 6, the Lytton Creek wildfire had reached an area of 51,589 hectares or 516 square kilometres and Sparks Lake wildfire near Kamloops had reached 77,101 hectares or 771 square kilometres. Each of these fires is considerably larger than the Caribbean island nation of Barbados or the European nation of Andorra.

In the South Okanagan Similkameen, the Garrison Lake, Thomas Creek, and Nk’Mip Creek Wildfires combined total 36,885 hectares, larger than Hawkesbury Island off B.C.’s own coast.

Roughly half of British Columbia’s wildfire damage has been within the Kamloops Fire Centre’s coverage area, with 290,273 hectares destroyed.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Hundreds in Vernon on evacuation alert due to White Rock Lake wildfire
Next story
Waterfront heritage buildings, apartments to become centrepiece of Victoria greenspaces

Just Posted

Victoria track cyclist Jay Lamoureux and the rest of Canada’s team pursuit squad finished fifth overall at the Tokyo Games and set national records at each stage. (Photo by Rob Jones/Canadian Olympic Committee)
No Olympic medal, but Victoria rider part of three Canadian record-setting races

Art lovers can tour around the Township of Esquimalt on Saturday, Aug. 7 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to visit over 30 outdoor art exhibits and admire and purchase the work of 45 artists. (Courtesy of the Esquimalt Community Arts Hub)
Esquimalt Urban Arts Tour this Saturday features 45 artists

Hope Meets Action: Echoes Through the Black Continuum will tap into the complex history and lives of black British Columbians from August 14 to March 1, 2022. (Courtesy of the Royal BC Museum)
RBCM hosting exhibit highlighting Black history, lives in B.C.

Rendering of the future skate and bike park areas at Topaz Park. Council voted to proceed with the proposed design, as well as the replacement of the artificial turf at Finlayson Field, at its Aug. 5 committee meeting. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Victoria council approves new skate, bike park, turf replacement at Topaz Park