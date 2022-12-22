Road closed

B.C’s Coquihalla closed between Hope and Merritt

Crash has major route shut down overnight

Motorists are advised that Highway 5 is closed in both directions.

A vehicle incident between the start of Highway 5 and Exit 286: Merritt – 97C has closed the road.

An assessment is in progress while winter driving conditions persist.

The vehicle incident is located between Hope [Exit 177] and Shylock Road [Exit 200].

Travellers are urged to consider using alternate routes such as Highway 1 southbound and Highway 3 northbound.

The next update from DriveBC will be provided at 6 a.m.

READ MORE: Extreme cold in southern B.C. after heavy snow creates travel chaos

READ MORE: Water break floods, freezes Vernon street

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC StormChristmasTransportation

Previous story
“There is help out there”: Kelowna burn victim identified as man with 22-year troubled past

Just Posted

Road closed
B.C’s Coquihalla closed between Hope and Merritt

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto serves meals on Wednesday (Dec. 21) at Our Place Society’s annual Christmas event. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Victoria’s Our Place and dignitaries serve up Christmas cheer

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Royal BC Museum starting community engagement after controversy over costly rebuild

Saanich police Chief Dean Duthie speaks to the media Wednesday (Dec. 21) following the release of the IIO report into the June 28 shooting incident at a bank in Saanich which left six officer injured and two suspects dead. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Report ‘paints a clear picture’ of what officers faced: 4 GVERT members still recovering

Pop-up banner image