Baby found in Victoria parking lot died of natural causes, mother located

Major crimes investigating, mother receiving care, support: Victoria police

The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 has been located and is receiving medical care and support.

Investigators were concerned for the welfare of the mother after the body of a newborn baby was found in a parking the 700-block of Bay Street.

An autopsy finished Friday, April 28 found the baby died of natural causes, Victoria police said in a statement.

As the circumstances are still under investigation by VicPD, police will not share further details.

