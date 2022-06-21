A goat rescue near St. Mary Lake, Kimberley.(Screenshot)

A goat rescue near St. Mary Lake, Kimberley.(Screenshot)

VIDEO: Group of visiting tourist rescue baby mountain goat stuck between rocks in Kimberley

Kimberley’s James ‘Archie’ Archibald and friends visiting from England had quite the wildlife encounter last week while heading to St. Mary Lake near Kimberley for some fishing.

On the drive to the lake they saw what appeared to be a goat in peril up the side of a mountain. It turned out that a baby mountain goat had fallen and been lodged in between two rocks. The distraught mother was not too far away.

“I’m sure my friends never expected to get this close to our local wildlife,” Archibald said.

The group jumped into action, parking their truck and running – one of the friends in flip flops – towards little hooves flailing in the air.

The slope was slippery with the overnight rain, Archibald said.

“As we started climbing, the mother stood over her kid and tilted her head towards us. We were very cautious she wasn’t going to ram us off the cliff. She then backed off and run up a couple hundred feet and watched.”

Archibald’s friend, Martin, was able to free the goat and put it on the rocks. Within moments, the kid realized they were safe and took off up the rocks to rejoin with Mom.

“Seeing it was down three feet and stuck on its back, it’s a good thing we didn’t keep driving and were able to help.”

a


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How jury perceived Andrew Berry’s silence after Oak Bay daughters’ death key appeal issue

Just Posted

Andrew Berry is appealing his conviction for his daughters’ murders. (Submitted photos)
How jury perceived Andrew Berry’s silence after Oak Bay daughters’ death key appeal issue

The design for the expanded Veterans Memorial Park in Langford. (Courtesy of City of Langford)
Langford buys Goldstream Masonic Lodge site to expand Veterans Memorial Park

Shae Harding with Tsawout First Nation Fisheries hangs up T-shirts featuring aquatic animals painted by children attending Tsawout First Nation’s celebrations on National Indigenous Peoples Day. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)
Local Indigenous cultures celebrated across Greater Victoria

Initial rendering of a proposed redevelopment of the District of Saanich operations yard at Borden Street (lower right) and McKenzie Avenue. (Courtesy District of Saanich)
Questions remain, but Saanich ops yard redevelopment feasibility study continues