Bad weather, unsafe conditions cancel some recycling pickups in Sooke

Residents advised to take recycling to a depot for free or wait until Nov. 29 pickup date

Sooke’s curbside recycling collection in many areas has been cancelled for the rest of Monday, due to unsafe road conditions.

The Capital Regional District says residents should hold their recyclable materials until their next collection day on Nov. 29.

“There is no limit on how much recycling can be placed at the curb and recyclable materials can also be dropped off at a depot free of charge,” a spokesperson for the CRD said in an email.

Some pickups are still happening where drivers can access roads safely.

Any recycling not collected by 9 p.m. should be brought back inside.

