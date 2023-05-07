Battle of the Atlantic remembered in Victoria

CFB Esquimalt base commander Capt. J. Jeffrey Hutchinson (left) and base chief Al Darragh (right) lay a wreath at a Battle of the Atlantic ceremony Sunday (May 7). (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) A ceremony took place at the cenotaph at the B.C. legislature to help mark the 78th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) CFB Esquimalt base commander Capt. J. Jeffrey Hutchinson speaks at a Battle of the Atlantic ceremony in Victoria Sunday (May 7). (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) The 78th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic ceremony in Victoria Sunday (May 7) featured the laying of wreaths. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) A large crowd gathered for a ceremony to help mark the 78th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic at the cenotaph at the B.C. legislature on Sunday (May 7). (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) A ceremony took place at the cenotaph at the B.C. legislature to help mark the 78th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

Canadians who fought for control of the North Atlantic Ocean from 1939 to 1945 during the Battle of the Atlantic were honoured in Victoria Sunday (May 7).

A ceremony took place at the cenotaph at the B.C. legislature to help mark the 78th anniversary of the battle.

“This was a divine chapter in the history of the Royal Canadian Navy and the great country we so proudly serve,” CFB Esquimalt base commander Capt. J. Jeffrey Hutchinson said.

Members of Maritime Forces Pacific, His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Malahat, Regional Cadet Support Unit (Esquimalt), the Chiefs and Petty Officers’ Association, the 5th Field Regiment Band and the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy also took part in a parade as part of the event.

The ceremony included speeches, the laying of wreaths, prayers and songs.

“Free people volunteered to serve their country despite steep odds and sometimes at the ultimate cost,” Hutchinson said. “They carried that ideal across the Atlantic over waves and through peril. They weren’t looking for notoriety or recognition when they answered the call to protect their nation. They did their duty in that quiet Canadian way. We carry them and their hope in our hearts. That is why we remember.”

The Battle of the Atlantic was the longest campaign of the Second World War.

READ MORE: Canada’s oldest living veteran of the Second World War turns 108 in Saanich

@brendanmayer

brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.