BB gun turned in after Colwood school recieves safety tip

A letter sent to parents of students at Dunsmuir Middle School said police visited a student’s home and a BB gun was turned in following a safety tip made to the school. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)

Sooke School District 62 is notifying parents of children at Dunsmuir Middle School of an incident involving a BB gun.

The district sent a letter out to parents on Tuesday informing them that a BB gun had been turned in to the RCMP after they visited a student’s house that same day.

In the letter, the district said the school’s administration received a tip that a student may be in possession of a weapon or a replica of a weapon. The RCMP and the district’s Safe Schools Team were contacted immediately and conducted a threat assessment, which led to police visiting the student’s home.

“All threats of this nature are taken seriously and fully investigated,” read the letter, signed by Dunsmuir principal Mark Kaercher. “Each situation that arises results in a response to ensure the safety and security of students and staff. Should there be evidence that would require the school to to initiate another critical incident protocol or procedure. we would act quickly to initiate those processes.”

Kaercher reminded students and parents possession of weapons or replica weapons on school property are a safety risk to students and staff, and encouraged parents to have conversations with their children in light of the incident “to keep the lines of communication open and encouraging them to talk to you if they feel unsafe or have heard about things that could impact the safety of others.”

Parents who have any further questions about the incident are asked to contact the school at (250) 478-5548.

