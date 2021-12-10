BC Ferries has cancelled several Dec. 10 sailings between Vancouver Island and the mainland due to strong winds. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries has cancelled several Dec. 10 sailings between Vancouver Island and the mainland due to strong winds. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cancels Friday night sailings due to strong winds in forecast

Routes between mainland and Greater Victoria, Nanaimo impacted

Strong winds in the forecast prompted BC Ferries to cancel several Friday night sailings between Vancouver Island and the mainland.

The 7 and 9 p.m. sailings in both directions between the Swartz Bay and Tsawassen terminals have been cancelled.

The 8:15 and 10:45 p.m. trips between Nanaimo’s Duke Point and Tsawassen have also been cancelled.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Greater Victoria on Friday morning, as an intense Pacific frontal system is expected to bring rain and strong winds to B.C.’s south coast. Winds gusting up to 80 km/h are expected.

A special weather statement has also been issued for eastern and inland Vancouver Island starting Dec. 10. The strongest southeasterly winds of 60 km/h, gusting 80 km/h, are expected for areas along the Strait of Georgia Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Eastern, inland Vancouver Island warned to brace for high winds and rain starting Friday

READ MORE: BC Ferries adding sailings for busy holiday travel season

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferryGreater Victoria

Previous story
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum charged with public mischief in run-over foot case
Next story
B.C. loggers rally to protest government deferral plan for old-growth logging

Just Posted

A volunteer with the Salvation Army drops donated toys into a bin during a recent fundraiser event at the Saanich Victoria Citadel. Donations of toys, cash and other goods are being accepted until Dec. 24 as part of the organization’s holiday appeal. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Salvation Army Victoria Citadel hosting annual holiday toy drive in Saanich

BC Ferries has cancelled several Dec. 10 sailings between Vancouver Island and the mainland due to strong winds. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries cancels Friday night sailings due to strong winds in forecast

Ayre Manor residents Terry and his wife Dawn eating some snacks at the annual Christmas party. (Supplied by Ayre Manor)
Sooke offers gifts and donations to Ayre Manor and Transition House

Three City of Langford employees pose for a quick photo. They have been working night shifts this past month, through some extreme weather, but it hasn’t dampened their spirits while they make Langford’s holiday decor sparkle. (Photo courtesy of the City of Langford)
Holiday spirit sparkles in Langford