BC Ferries has cancelled more sailings Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cancels sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

The cancellations are due to staffing issues

BC Ferries has cancelled some sailings Saturday (Dec. 24) between Greater Victoria and the Lower Mainland.

The 8 a.m. and noon sailings leaving Tsawwassen and the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. crossings departing Swartz Bay have all been cancelled.

The cancellations are due to the company failing to secure enough crew members for the Queen of New Westminster.

