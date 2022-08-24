The BC Ferries terminal at Nanaimo Harbour. (News Bulletin file photo)

The BC Ferries terminal at Nanaimo Harbour. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries triples the number of terminals with Wi-Fi

Ferry company announces another 14 terminals now have free wireless internet

BC Ferries has set up wireless internet access at another 14 ferry terminals along the coast.

The ferry company announced in a press release Wednesday, Aug. 24, that it completed its latest Wi-Fi installation projects at the end of July.

The terminals with newly added Wi-Fi include Nanaimo Harbour, Gabriola Island’s Descanso Bay, the Comox Valley’s Buckley Bay, Port Hardy’s Bear Cove, Salt Spring Island’s Long Harbour and Vesuvius Bay, Quadra Island’s Heriot Bay, Denman Island’s Gravelly Bay, Pender Island’s Otter Bay, Mayne Island’s Village Bay, Saturna Island’s Lyall Harbour, Galiano Island’s Sturdies Bay, Cortes Island’s Whaletown and Cormorant Island’s Alert Bay.

The project tripled the number of ferry terminals with free Wi-Fi to 21.

“The access to free Wi-Fi allows people travelling the ability to connect for work, leisure or general trip information while waiting for their ferry or upon arriving at their destination,” noted the press release.

Wi-Fi expansion was one of the projects funded by $1.5 million via the B.C. Ministry of Citizens Services’ Connecting British Columbia program. BC Ferries’ website indicated that the ferry company is working with the province to bring Wi-Fi to more terminals “in the near future.”

BC Ferries discontinued Wi-Fi on board vessels a year ago, saying that providing quality, reliable Wi-Fi access was cost-prohibitive.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries reports busiest-ever spring for vehicle traffic

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries removes Wi-Fi service from sailings


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Previous story
Overdose advisory extended in Greater Victoria
Next story
B.C. invests $118 million in interim funding for family doctors as new payment model developed

Just Posted

One of the missing wolves, a cub called Tempest, was eventually located and is back with the pack. (Courtesy GVZoo)
CFB Esquimalt uses drones to help look for escaped Vancouver zoo wolves

Signs pinned up by Moms Stop the Harm members outside Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel, where Canada’s premiers were meeting on July 12. An increase in toxic drug poisonings prompted Island Health to extend an overdose advisory for Greater Victoria on Aug. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Overdose advisory extended in Greater Victoria

A fuel-absorbing boom in an ecologically sensitive area near Washington state’s San Juan Island on Aug. 17. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest/Twitter)
Crane arriving later this week to pull fuel-leaking boat from waters near Greater Victoria

CFB Esquimalt environment officers found a mother and a newly born seal pup on the shores of Esquimalt Harbour on July 21. (Courtesy of CFB Esquimalt)
Seal pup born on shores of CFB Esquimalt, base touting remediation project

Pop-up banner image