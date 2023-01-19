BC Greens prep for potential snap election, name Oak Bay-Gordon Head candidate

With no general election on the immediate horizon, B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau has her Oak Bay-Gordon Head candidate in mind – deputy leader Dr. Lisa Gunderson.

“Lisa is a clinical psychologist and anti-racism/equity consultant and educator, who brings out the best in everyone she meets. She is a true optimist, committed to empowering people, especially the marginalized and excluded. With strong credentials and experience in mental health, education, and business, Lisa will be an exceptional MLA for her community,” Furstenau said in a news release.

The B.C. Green Party opened nominations for the next general election on Dec. 9, 2022 to prepare for the possibility of a snap election.

Gunderson accepted the party nomination “with gratitude.”

“Nearly 12 years ago, my family and I emigrated from the United States and made our home in Victoria. My husband and I sacrificed a lot to raise our children in a country that represents the values we hold dear. I am so proud to be taking this step toward holding public office in that country, and in this province of British Columbia,” she said.

“I have spent my career fighting injustice and creating spaces of equity, understanding, compassion, and love. As a B.C. Green MLA, I will continue that work from a new platform. I will use my background and experiences as a racialized woman, an immigrant, a clinical psychologist, an educator, and businesswoman to improve public policy, improve access to vital services, and empower people whose voices aren’t often heard.”

Elected in 2020, the riding is served by NDP MLA Murray Rankin who also serves as Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. Prior to that the Greens held the position for several years with climate scientist Andrew Weaver elected in 2013 and 2017.

