BC Transit asks residents to weigh in on West Shore service

BC Transit is working with West Shore municipalities and is seeking community feedback to develop an updated transit plan for the area.

The feedback on service and infrastructure options will help shape future service improvements for the West Shore in the Victoria Regional Transit System.

Among those options is a West Shore-to-downtown rapid bus route, including possible station locations, route changes and frequency improvements. It would target implementation within two years and aims to better serve existing areas with high ridership/population. Other improvements being considered are those which could be implemented over the next three to five years, with an eye to future planned development.

Residents can provide feedback through an online survey that is open for submissions until Nov. 24. To learn more or take the survey, go to engage.bctransit.com/westshore2021.

