BC Transit beefs up Victoria bus routes starting in new year

BC Transit will be making service changes in the Victoria Regional Transit System starting in the new year.
More weekday trips will be added to several routes that serve post-secondary schools during peak times.
The new schedule will come into effect Jan. 2.
There will also be additional Sunday trips added on route 70 Swartz Bay/Downtown because of the increase in demand.
Changes are also being made to route 10 James Bay/Royal Jubilee.
The 24 Cedar Hill/Tillicum Centre and 25 Maplewood/Tillicum Centre routes will now access Tillicum Centre from Burnside Road.
The following routes will now access the Langford Parkway via Langford Lake Road:
· 39 Westhills/Interurban/Royal Oak/UVic
· 46 Dockyard/Westhills
· 47Goldstream Meadows/Downtown
· 58 Goldstream Meadows
More information on the schedules can be found at bctransit.com/victoria.
