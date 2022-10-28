BC Transit investigating after Greater Victoria bus sign changes to emergency display

Displays can be activated when drivers are not able to use their radios

The display signs on BC Transit buses can be changed to request emergency help when drivers aren’t able to use their radios. A bus travelling on Shelbourne Street on Thursday had its display activated, prompting an investigation by BC Transit into the cause. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Transit’s operations team is investigating after a sign on one of their buses requested emergency aid.

The bus was travelling on Shelbourne Street on Thursday, with its display stating ‘call 911, emergency’. The bus caught the attention of passersby.

“I can confirm, there was no actual emergency,” Jamie Weiss, BC Transit senior media relations and public affairs advisor, said in an emailed statement.

Weiss said the use of an emergency display is an extremely rare occurrence in Greater Victoria.

The emergency displays can be used in situations when operators can’t use a radio. These displays are only on the outside of the bus.

