BC Transit investigating after Greater Victoria bus sign changes to emergency display

BC Transit’s operations team is investigating after a sign on one of their buses requested emergency aid.
The bus was travelling on Shelbourne Street on Thursday, with its display stating ‘call 911, emergency’. The bus caught the attention of passersby.
“I can confirm, there was no actual emergency,” Jamie Weiss, BC Transit senior media relations and public affairs advisor, said in an emailed statement.
Weiss said the use of an emergency display is an extremely rare occurrence in Greater Victoria.
The emergency displays can be used in situations when operators can’t use a radio. These displays are only on the outside of the bus.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.