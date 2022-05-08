BC Transit opens new avenue for user feedback through online platform

Voice of the Rider platform allows feedback on projects from transit services to infrastructure

A new online platform from BC Transit will allow public transit goers to provide more feedback for the improvement of transit experience and services.

Through BC Transit’s Voice of the Rider platform, BC Transit riders or those living where BC Transit operates will be able to provide feedback on featured, ongoing, completed and upcoming projects from the provincial transit service. Those eligible and interested can register on the platform at engage.bctransit.com using a valid email address.

The Voice of the Rider is divided into two platforms; engagement projects and rider satisfaction/marketing surveys. Engagements projects provide information on all ongoing infrastructure projects in the form of maps, surveys and open forums, allowing visitors to follow a project’s completion from start to finish and share input throughout, according to a BC Transit release.

Rider satisfaction/marketing surveys are five to 10-minute surveys intended to help BC Transit make more informed decisions on improving the overall transit experience for current and prospective riders.

“BC Transit believes that in order to better understand riders and prospective riders, the organization needs to better connect with communities and ensure customer feedback is an even bigger factor in future business decisions,” according to a release.

“Voice of the Rider is an effort to drive community engagement on all projects and transit future planning, understand the satisfaction levels of our riders, and gather valuable recommendations and suggestions to improve the overall transit experience.”

