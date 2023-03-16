BC Transit, province, feds spending $20M for new Colwood bus fleet maintenance site

Centre planned for 3 warehouse spaces at Wildcat Industrial to be built at 650 Allandale Rd.

BC Transit expects the new facility and location at 690 Allandale Rd. in Colwood will meet its distribution and parts receiving needs for many years to come. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood will be home to a centralized maintenance facility for BC Transit’s provincial bus fleet with a $20.6-million, multi-jurisdictional investment.

Harjit S. Sajjan, federal minister of international development and responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Rob Fleming, B.C. minister of transportation and infrastructure and Erinn Pinkerton, president and CEO of BC Transit, announced a the joint investment in the Provincial Distribution Centre on Wednesday (March 15).

“Funding for a central warehouse facility will better support the overall management of our growing provincial fleet, ensuring that we are able to keep our essential transit services running efficiently for our valued customers,” Pinkerton said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria transit riders to see tap-and-go fare systems this spring

The project involves the purchase of three pre-construction warehouse spaces in the Wildcat Industrial complex being constructed at 650 Allandale Rd.

Near two major transit centres, BC Transit expects the new facility and location will meet its distribution and parts receiving needs for many years to come, helping support reliable transit across the province. It will also provide office space for the supply services team.

The centre is expected to improve employee safety and working environment by eliminating the need to work outdoors. The goal is to keep more buses in service, making public transit more reliable and a more desirable option for residents.

READ ALSO: Legally blind Langford man creates app to listen to online news stories hands-free

“Ensuring the accessibility and reliability of public transit is critical to building a more equitable and sustainable future for all British Columbians. This investment in BC Transit’s Provincial Distribution Centre will help make sure that BC Transit’s fleet of vehicles are on the road and getting British Columbians where they need to go in communities all around the province,” Fleming said in a statement.

Canada is spending $2,339,374, B.C. $8,437,128 and local governments will contribute $9,893,892.

@van_reeuwyk

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC TransitWest Shore