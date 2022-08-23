Photo: Lauren Collins Officers from Surrey Pretrial Services Centre rallied outside of the centre on Friday (March 8) about the “unmanageable levels” of inmate-to-officer ratios at B.C. prisons.

Photo: Lauren Collins Officers from Surrey Pretrial Services Centre rallied outside of the centre on Friday (March 8) about the “unmanageable levels” of inmate-to-officer ratios at B.C. prisons.

BCGEU to go back to negotiating table with province

Both parties have agreed to a media blackout and no further comment will be made

The BC General Employees Union said it has accepted an offer to return to negotiations with the province.

In a news release, BCGEU said the Public Service Agency invited them back to negotiations late Monday night (Aug. 22).

“This is a significant development, and it is the direct result of the pressure BCGEU members have applied, which includes the current job action and shows solidarity from BCGEU members and allies,” the union said.

Both parties have agreed to a media blackout and no further comment will be made.

While negotiations are set to resume, job action will continue until further notice.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Government

Previous story
Woman who struck Saanich girl Leila Bui in a crosswalk granted full parole
Next story
Oak Bay break-in suspect claimed to be letting out the family’s dog

Just Posted

Leila Bui remains in an unresponsive state after being struck in a Saanich crosswalk. (Black Press Media file photo)
Woman who struck Saanich girl Leila Bui in a crosswalk granted full parole

The Oak Bay Police Department is looking for witnesses or video footage after a string of break-ins last week. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay break-in suspect claimed to be letting out the family’s dog

The Saanich Police Department has released two images of each of the five suspects sought in relation to an assault on a BC Transit bus. (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)
Saanich police looking for 5 suspects after youth attacked on bus

Greek Fest returns in full swing for the event’s 21st year, bringing traditional food and entertainment to thousands of attendees at the Greek Community Centre in Royal Oak, Aug. 26 to 28 and Sept. 2 to 5. (Courtesy of Jim Koutougos)
Greater Victoria’s Greek Fest makes full return Aug. 26

Pop-up banner image