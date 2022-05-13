The Victoria Beer Society’s beer truck is set to serve up cold ones every Friday this summer at the soon to open Langford Station, starting on May 20. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

The Victoria Beer Society’s beer truck is set to serve up cold ones every Friday this summer at the soon to open Langford Station, starting on May 20. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Beer truck on tap for new Langford Station space this summer

The truck will serve local craft beer every Friday night from May 20 to Aug. 26

The Victoria Beer Society has announced its beer truck is back for a new pop-up series in Langford.

Fridays at the Station coincides with the upcoming Langford Station space at 720 Station Ave. Each Friday night starting with the grand opening on May 20, the beer truck will be serving up cold sleeves and flights of craft beer from 4 to 8 p.m.

The event continues weekly until Aug. 26 and those looking to stay up to date on which craft beer is on tap each week should be sure to follow the society on social media.

Beyond the beer truck, Friday nights will see live music, food trucks, local vendors and artist studios.

The grand opening starts at noon, with Langford Mayor Stew Young tapping a cask-conditioned beer and officially cutting the ribbon at the new site.

