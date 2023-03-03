Bike valet returning to downtown Victoria with expanded hours

A bike valet program the City of Victoria tested out in 2022 as a pilot project will return later this month.

And the coat check-style service will still be free of charge.

The city announced the bike valet program will reopen on Friday, March 17 and be offered seven days a week until Dec. 23.

“We heard strong support for the bike valet after its successful debut in 2022,” said Mayor Marianne Alto, in a statement. “The valet provides a secure and convenient service for residents, visitors and commuters, and encourages more people to visit, shop and dine downtown.”

Located downtown at Pandora and Broad, the valet accommodates all active transportation devices, including adaptive bikes, cargo bikes, bike trailers, jogging strollers and other personal mobility devices. In 2023, there will be expanded operating hours during summer months, including on Friday and Saturday nights.

In its inaugural season, the valet parked more than 11,000 bikes and registered over 800 bicycles in Project 529, the Victoria Police Department’s official bicycle registration system.

The city says that a survey it conducted found 77 per cent of 2022 respondents found they cycled downtown more often and 82 per cent stayed downtown longer.

“You can park for a few minutes or a few hours without having to worry about your panniers, lights, or helmets,” Alto said. “The valet makes it easy to travel to work, attend festivals, go to appointments, or enjoy the diverse restaurants and shops downtown.”

The valet will be operated by Better Environmentally Sound Transportation and Capital Bike.

The pilot project, which ran from June to November in 2022 had a budget of $146,000.

Visit victoria.ca/bikeparking for location, operating hours and more.

