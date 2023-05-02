Bikes beat cars in Victoria commuter challenge

Count down to Spring Go By Bike Week is now on

Cyclists beat most of their motorist counterparts in Tuesday’s commuter challenge. Spring Go By Bike Week takes place from May 29 to June 4. (Black Press Media file photo)

Spring Go By Bike Week got an early preview with cyclists beating most of their motorist counterparts in a friendly commuter race.

The commuter challenge saw cyclists face off against motorists to see who could get to the legislature grounds first. Tuesday morning (May 2) saw the cyclists claim victory a total of 17 times, with two ties and one car win in the mix. The aim of the race, hosted by Capital Bikes, is to show that it’s more efficient and Greater Victoria residents can beat traffic on their way to work by riding a bike rather than driving a car. Racers compete during the morning rush through downtown.

The commuter challenge kicks off the four-week countdown to Spring Go By Bike Week, which runs May 29 to June 4.

Members of the community, including MLAs Rob Fleming and Grace Lore, Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto, and Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock, were at the event and spoke about the benefits of biking to work.

“The commuter challenge is an example of just how easy it is when there is that protective infrastructure available for folks to use, and that people will make the choice to use it,” Murdock said in a statement.

Lore added, “for me, cycling is climate action, it’s good for our mental health, it’s community building, and that needs to be available to everybody.”

Jordan Glowicki, the event manager at Capital Bikes, said “we are always talking to members of the public about the benefits of choosing cycling as a means of getting around, but sometimes it is hard to prove the immediate results of this choice. As we gear up for Spring Go By Bike Week, the commuter challenge shows us how cycling allows you to beat the traffic and have a great time while doing it.”

For more information on Go By Bike Week and its prizes, go to gobybikebc.ca. You can also register at capitalbike.ca.

