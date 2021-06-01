Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

A black bear has been killed after it attacked a man at a work camp north of Prince George on Monday (May 31) evening.

According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, the attack happened just after 10 p.m. at a remote work camp. The man was left with serious but non life-threatening injuries and the bear was killed by another worker following the attack.

The victim was treated on site and then sent to the hospital in Prince George. Conservation officers said all other work camp staff have left the area.

“Conservation Officers are en route to conduct a forensic investigation of the attack site and ensure that there is no ongoing safety risk,” conservation officer said in a social media statement Tuesday.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears