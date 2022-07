Douglas Street will be single-lane traffic between Finlayson and Larch streets from July 11 to 15. (Courtesy of Google Streetview)

The City of Victoria says drivers can expect delays this week as Douglas Street construction will reduce the roadway to single-lane traffic between Finlayson and Larch streets from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from July 11 to 15.

