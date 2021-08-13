Block Watch program expanding to downtown Victoria

Downtown Victoria Business Association executive director Jeff Bray, Mayor Lisa Helps and VicPD Chief Const. Del Manak proudly display a VicPD Block Watch sign. The expansion of the VicPD Block Watch program to the downtown is intended to foster a safer environment for businesses and residents. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

The Victoria Police Department hopes to foster a safer downtown with the expansion of its Block Watch program, in collaboration with the City of Victoria and Downtown Victoria Business Association.

The program aims to foster trust, inclusivity and companionship among neighbours in downtown Victoria, as it has done successfully around Esquimalt and residential Victoria in the past. Downtown businesses and residents are invited to partner with VicPD and their neighbourhoods to help share and report instances of suspicious and criminal activity they observe.

“VicPD Block Watch’s success in Esquimalt and Victoria is based on the program’s unique ability to build communities by connecting neighbours,” said Chief Const. Del Manak in a release. “I’m looking forward to building these same connections to help foster a safer and vibrant downtown.”

All participants in the program will receive a VicPD Block Watch sticker to display at their address and a VicPD Block Watch street sign for their block. The city will provide funding on the program’s expansion, as well as support from its public works department for street sign installations.

“In Victoria, we are always looking to the future and the core of that future is a safe, vibrant, and inclusive downtown,” said Mayor Lisa Helps.

Inquiries about the VicPD Block Watch program can be sent to block watch coordinator Kimberly Kelley at blockwatch@vicpd.ca.

