Anthony Rota is escorted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Erin O’Toole to the Speakers chair after being elected as the Speaker of the House of Commons Monday, November 22, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Anthony Rota is escorted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Erin O’Toole to the Speakers chair after being elected as the Speaker of the House of Commons Monday, November 22, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Board exceeded its authority in imposing vaccine mandate for Commons: Speaker

Anthony Rota says only the House itself can make a decision to restrict access

Anthony Rota says the chamber’s governing body overstepped its authority when it required anyone entering the Commons precinct to be fully vaccinated.

Rota has sided with the Conservatives in concluding that the all-party board of internal economy did not have the authority to impose a vaccine mandate.

He says only the House itself can make a decision to restrict access to the chamber and other parliamentary buildings.

However, Rota’s ruling changes nothing for MPs or anyone else wanting access to the precinct.

Last week, Liberals and New Democrats joined forces to approve a motion to resume hybrid sittings, which also specified that anyone entering the precinct must be fully immunized against COVID-19 or have a valid medical exemption.

Rota, who chairs the board of internal economy, says it’s important to consider the context of the board’s decision, which was taken before the Commons resumed sitting and was intended to keep people safe once they did return to work.

The Conservatives can now follow up on Rota’s ruling with a motion to either censure the board or refer the matter to a Commons committee.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Conservatives object to Parliament double-vaccinated entry policy

CoronavirusFederal Politicsvaccines

Previous story
Quick response limits spread of early morning fire in View Royal
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 infection rate holds steady, 368 for Thursday

Just Posted

Saanich Police Department Deputy Chief Const. Dean Duthie (left) will take over from soon-to-retire Chief Const. Scott Green at the beginning of February, the police board announced on Dec. 2. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich Police Board promotes from within to find new chief constable

At more than nine metres wide, the enlarged Colwood Star can be seen from afar, now that it is remounted on the back of Dwayne Gordon and Leah Moreau’s Triangle Mountain home. (Photo Courtesy of Chris Gordon)
Scaled-up Colwood star shines down on city for second year

Flooding and bank instability has closed the Malahat past West Shore Parkway Nov. 15. (Courtesy Emcon Services Inc.)
Long-term Malahat flood repair in design stages, cost unknown: Transportation Ministry

Greater Victoria residents are encouraged to light up their properties with holiday decorations this month, and to enter into the Light up the City contest though vicnews.com/contests, with the top-voted displays earning prizes from Helijet International, Peninsula Co-op, and other local sponsors. Pictured is a display from the 2020 contest. (Photo Courtesy of Greater Victoria Festival Society)
Light Up The City holiday decoration contest returns to Greater Victoria