Body found in Oak Bay days after mobility scooter left at Victoria beach

The search for the owner of a mobility scooter and clothing items that were left near the Victoria waterfront last week has ended with the person’s body being found.
The remains were found in the 3100-block of Rutland Road in Oak Bay on Tuesday (Feb. 28) and Victoria police said the death is considered non-suspicious at this time.
Police circulated photos of the scooter and other items, which were found on a beach at Dallas Road and Olympia Avenue, on Feb. 25 before officers found the body days later.
The person’s family has been notified, police said.
