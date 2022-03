One person has been taken into RCMP custody after a person was found dead inside a Courtenay home

Police presence at 1035 26th Street in Courtenay, where a body was recovered early Sunday morning (March 6). Photo by Terry Farrell

One person has been taken into RCMP custody after a person was found dead inside a Courtenay home early Sunday morning (March 6).

On Monday, a police presence could be seen at 1035 26th Street in Courtenay. According to reports, emergency responders were at the residence around 5:30 a.m. Sunday to attend to someone in medical distress.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter