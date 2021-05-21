RCMP stock photo. (Black Press)

Body recovered from Cowichan River in Duncan

RCMP and BC Coroners Service working to establish identity and other details

An investigation is underway after a man’s body was recovered from the Cowichan River on Friday, May 21.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are working to determine the identity of the man and his cause of death.

Police and emergency medical crews were called to the river shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Friday after a body was spotted floating downstream in the area of the 3000 block of Allenby Road. A second report came in shortly afterward, stating that the body was in the river behind a business in the 400 block of Cowichan Way.

“The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team worked collaboratively with Cowichan Search And Rescue to retrieve the body and return it to shore,” said BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Investigators are now focussed on establishing an identity for the deceased, believed to be an adult man in his 40s. Police have been scouring the shorelines upstream from where the man was pulled from the water, in an effort to advance their ongoing investigation.”

The BC Coroners Service has started a concurrent investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the man died.

The police investigation is being conducted by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP’s General Investigation Section. Anyone with information about the case should contact the detachment at 250-748-5522.

