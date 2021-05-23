Boil water advisory lifted for Port Renfrew, still in effect for East Sooke

The well system in Port Renfrew was flushed and deemed safe

The Capital Regional District (CRD) has lifted the boil water advisory for Port Renfrew.

Last week Port Renfrew had a rare boil water advisory when a routine check found “indicator bacteria” in some of the tests. As a precaution on the recommendation of Island Health, which monitors drinking water for the Island, the CRD implemented a boil water advisory for the remote community of 187 customers on May 19.

Water was flushed from the whole system, and tests were taken daily until two consecutive tests came back clear.

In an email on May 22, CRD integrated water staff indicated the advisory has been lifted.

East Sooke residents on the Wilderness Mountain water system are still advised to boil water for one minute before using. That advisory just passed the one-month mark. It went into effect April 20 due to higher than acceptable turbidity levels.

The CRD is investigating ways to protect the source water at Wilfred Reservoir, but significant capital investments aren’t in the five-year-financial plan, so a fix likely isn’t coming soon.

